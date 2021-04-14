State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,873.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

