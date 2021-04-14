State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.54 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDXX stock opened at $516.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.22 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.