State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

