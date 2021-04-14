Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.60

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 45800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 967,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

