StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of StarHub to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of StarHub stock remained flat at $$9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. StarHub has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $9.89.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

