Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.60. 105,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

