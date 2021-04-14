Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 57557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.