Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.36

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.356 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

SLFPY opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLFPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

