Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

