Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.