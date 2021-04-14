STAG Industrial, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 302.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

STAG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 668,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,666. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

