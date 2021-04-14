Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.67 ($72.55).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a fifty-two week high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

