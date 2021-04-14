Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.67 ($72.55).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a fifty-two week high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

