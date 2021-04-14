Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.33 ($73.33).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Wednesday. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a 1 year high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.45.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

