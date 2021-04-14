STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 218.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STAA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

