SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.27

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.27 and last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 16146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

