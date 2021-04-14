Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

