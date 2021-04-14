Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

