Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,481 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

