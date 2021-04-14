Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 46,957 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of PowerFleet worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

