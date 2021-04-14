Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $416,000 in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

