Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,396 shares of company stock worth $20,392,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

