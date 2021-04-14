Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,109 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.