SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 420.6% in March

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 420.6% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
