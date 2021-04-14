SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 420.6% in March

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 420.6% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

