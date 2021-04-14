Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.84 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $130.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.95 million and the highest is $132.83 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $121.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $548.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $603.37 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

SRC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. 8,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,596. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.