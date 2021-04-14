Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STXB stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,438,580. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

