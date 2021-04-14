Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,859 shares of company stock worth $706,816. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

