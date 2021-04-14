Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.81% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.51.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.