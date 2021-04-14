Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.00368527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010136 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

