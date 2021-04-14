SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,444,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.