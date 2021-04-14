SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,078. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

