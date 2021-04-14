Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of LUV opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

