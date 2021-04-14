South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

SOUHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 31,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

