Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonova has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

