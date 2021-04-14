SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.80

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and traded as high as $46.73. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 341,714 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFTBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.