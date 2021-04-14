SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

