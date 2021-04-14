Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.61. 3,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,373. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $237.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

