Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 91.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.