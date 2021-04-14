SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of SMECF stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $604.00. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.35 and its 200 day moving average is $599.86. SMC has a 1 year low of $430.50 and a 1 year high of $682.00.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

