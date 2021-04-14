SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,092,497 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of SLM worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

