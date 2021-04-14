SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0027

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $242,356.85 and $26,265.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00678355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036135 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

