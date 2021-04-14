Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,084,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 17,323,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SBMFF stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Wednesday. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

