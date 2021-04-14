Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.53, but opened at $61.25. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 3,337 shares changing hands.

SLP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

