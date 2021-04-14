Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

