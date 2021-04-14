Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $163.20

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.20, but opened at $169.24. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $166.84, with a volume of 12,409 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

