Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.94

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $45.55. Silicom shares last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 35,351 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.91 million, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Silicom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

