Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Update

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,000 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the March 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

