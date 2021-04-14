Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 236.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

