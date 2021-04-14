Sierra Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SMT opened at C$3.56 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.55.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

