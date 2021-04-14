Short Interest in Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Drops By 71.7%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

OTCMKTS:VREOF opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Vireo Health International has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.