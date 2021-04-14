Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Expands By 150.0%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Get Vienna Insurance Group alerts:

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.