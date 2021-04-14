Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declines By 73.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $219.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.02 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.