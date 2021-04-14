Short Interest in Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Declines By 97.2%

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VEII stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Value Exchange International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
Value Exchange International Company Profile
