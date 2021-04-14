Short Interest in Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Declines By 97.2%

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VEII stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Value Exchange International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Value Exchange International Company Profile

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

